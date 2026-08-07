Saqlain Arshad
batsman
|Full name:
|Saqlain Arshad
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|5
|9
|Innings
|0
|3
|0
|Overs
|0
|9.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|42
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|4.66
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|5
|9
|Innings
|9
|5
|9
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|248
|155
|248
|Balls Faced
|207
|177
|207
|Avg
|31
|31
|31
|SR
|119.8
|87.57
|119.8
|Fours
|31
|18
|31
|Fifties
|1
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|6
|6
|Highest
|61
|97
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0