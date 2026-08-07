Saqlain Arshad

Saqlain Arshad

batsman

Full name:Saqlain Arshad
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches959
Innings030
Overs09.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0420
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco04.660
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches959
Innings959
Not outs101
Runs248155248
Balls Faced207177207
Avg313131
SR119.887.57119.8
Fours311831
Fifties111
Sixies666
Highest619761
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Kumar, Bipin

Kumar, Bipin

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Kamran

Khan, Kamran

Rizlan, Mohammad

Rizlan, Mohammad

A, Mohammed Irshad E

A, Mohammed Irshad E

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Farooq, Amir

Farooq, Amir