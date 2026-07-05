Sarabjit Ladda

Sarabjit Ladda

bowler

Full name:Sarabjit Ladda
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281813
Innings421313
Overs880.1106.239.0
Balls---
Maidens13670
Runs2844447328
Wickets891710
Avg31.9526.2932.8
SR59.3337.5223.4
Eco3.234.28.41
BB943
4w710
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281813
Innings3593
Not outs1021
Runs155405
Balls Faced6446512
Avg6.25.712.5
SR24.0661.5341.66
Fours1731
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest35155
Hundreds000

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