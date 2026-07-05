Sarabjit Ladda
bowler
|Full name:
|Sarabjit Ladda
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|18
|13
|Innings
|42
|13
|13
|Overs
|880.1
|106.2
|39.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|136
|7
|0
|Runs
|2844
|447
|328
|Wickets
|89
|17
|10
|Avg
|31.95
|26.29
|32.8
|SR
|59.33
|37.52
|23.4
|Eco
|3.23
|4.2
|8.41
|BB
|9
|4
|3
|4w
|7
|1
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|18
|13
|Innings
|35
|9
|3
|Not outs
|10
|2
|1
|Runs
|155
|40
|5
|Balls Faced
|644
|65
|12
|Avg
|6.2
|5.71
|2.5
|SR
|24.06
|61.53
|41.66
|Fours
|17
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|35
|15
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0