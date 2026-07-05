Satwik Nadigotla

Satwik Nadigotla

wicket keeper

Full name:Satwik Nadigotla
Nationality:Romania

Teams

2024 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2828
Innings55
Overs12.212.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8181
Wickets44
Avg20.2520.25
SR18.518.5
Eco6.566.56
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2828
Innings2222
Not outs11
Runs323323
Balls Faced277277
Avg15.3815.38
SR116.6116.6
Fours2727
Fifties11
Sixies1010
Highest5555
Hundreds00

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