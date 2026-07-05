Satwik Nadigotla
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Satwik Nadigotla
|Nationality:
|Romania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|28
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|12.2
|12.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|81
|81
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|20.25
|20.25
|SR
|18.5
|18.5
|Eco
|6.56
|6.56
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|28
|Innings
|22
|22
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|323
|323
|Balls Faced
|277
|277
|Avg
|15.38
|15.38
|SR
|116.6
|116.6
|Fours
|27
|27
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|10
|10
|Highest
|55
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0