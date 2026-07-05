Senal De Silva

Senal De Silva

bowler

Full name:Senal De Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches148
Innings127
Overs56.318.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs328134
Wickets146
Avg23.4222.33
SR24.2118
Eco5.87.44
BB52
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches148
Innings113
Not outs31
Runs3137
Balls Faced42622
Avg39.123.5
SR73.4731.81
Fours260
Fifties20
Sixies40
Highest763
Hundreds00

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