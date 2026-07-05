Senal De Silva
bowler
|Full name:
|Senal De Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|8
|Innings
|12
|7
|Overs
|56.3
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|328
|134
|Wickets
|14
|6
|Avg
|23.42
|22.33
|SR
|24.21
|18
|Eco
|5.8
|7.44
|BB
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|8
|Innings
|11
|3
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|313
|7
|Balls Faced
|426
|22
|Avg
|39.12
|3.5
|SR
|73.47
|31.81
|Fours
|26
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|76
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0