Seth Hayden Arnold Rance

Seth Hayden Arnold Rance

bowler

Full name:Seth Hayden Arnold Rance
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches28497283
Innings27847080
Overs17.327.01335.1547.4282.3
Balls-----
Maidens10285440
Runs110245418627262289
Wickets110152114102
Avg11024.527.5323.9122.44
SR10516.252.728.8216.61
Eco6.289.073.134.978.1
BB13745
4w00662
5w00701
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches28497283
Innings03674324
Not outs00151611
Runs010910283143
Balls Faced0211040287127
Avg03.3317.510.4811
SR047.6187.598.6112.59
Fours001062713
Fifties00400
Sixies0034116
Highest08714542
Hundreds00000

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