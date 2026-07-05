Seth Hayden Arnold Rance
bowler
|Full name:
|Seth Hayden Arnold Rance
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|8
|49
|72
|83
|Innings
|2
|7
|84
|70
|80
|Overs
|17.3
|27.0
|1335.1
|547.4
|282.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|285
|44
|0
|Runs
|110
|245
|4186
|2726
|2289
|Wickets
|1
|10
|152
|114
|102
|Avg
|110
|24.5
|27.53
|23.91
|22.44
|SR
|105
|16.2
|52.7
|28.82
|16.61
|Eco
|6.28
|9.07
|3.13
|4.97
|8.1
|BB
|1
|3
|7
|4
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|6
|6
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|8
|49
|72
|83
|Innings
|0
|3
|67
|43
|24
|Not outs
|0
|0
|15
|16
|11
|Runs
|0
|10
|910
|283
|143
|Balls Faced
|0
|21
|1040
|287
|127
|Avg
|0
|3.33
|17.5
|10.48
|11
|SR
|0
|47.61
|87.5
|98.6
|112.59
|Fours
|0
|0
|106
|27
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|34
|11
|6
|Highest
|0
|8
|71
|45
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0