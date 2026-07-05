Shahidullah Kamal

Shahidullah Kamal

all rounder

Full name:Shahidullah Kamal
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches13285539
Innings11444432
Overs5.03.0274.4185.379.0
Balls-----
Maidens1037100
Runs6161001844573
Wickets00221920
Avg0045.544.4228.65
SR0074.958.5723.7
Eco1.25.333.644.547.25
BB00422
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches13285539
Innings13475331
Not outs00499
Runs03923191911761
Balls Faced37136452442661
Avg01353.9343.4334.59
SR054.9263.6278.25115.12
Fours0225915359
Fifties0010114
Sixies00433524
Highest03718912058
Hundreds00840

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