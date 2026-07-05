Shahidullah Kamal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shahidullah Kamal
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|28
|55
|39
|Innings
|1
|1
|44
|44
|32
|Overs
|5.0
|3.0
|274.4
|185.3
|79.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|37
|10
|0
|Runs
|6
|16
|1001
|844
|573
|Wickets
|0
|0
|22
|19
|20
|Avg
|0
|0
|45.5
|44.42
|28.65
|SR
|0
|0
|74.9
|58.57
|23.7
|Eco
|1.2
|5.33
|3.64
|4.54
|7.25
|BB
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|28
|55
|39
|Innings
|1
|3
|47
|53
|31
|Not outs
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Runs
|0
|39
|2319
|1911
|761
|Balls Faced
|3
|71
|3645
|2442
|661
|Avg
|0
|13
|53.93
|43.43
|34.59
|SR
|0
|54.92
|63.62
|78.25
|115.12
|Fours
|0
|2
|259
|153
|59
|Fifties
|0
|0
|10
|11
|4
|Sixies
|0
|0
|43
|35
|24
|Highest
|0
|37
|189
|120
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|8
|4
|0