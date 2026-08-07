Shakeel Ahmad

Shakeel Ahmad

bowler

Full name:Shakeel Ahmad
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9292
Wickets22
Avg4646
SR3939
Eco7.077.07
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs2828
Balls Faced2424
Avg1414
SR116.66116.66
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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