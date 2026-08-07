Shakeel Ahmad
bowler
|Full name:
|Shakeel Ahmad
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|92
|92
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|46
|46
|SR
|39
|39
|Eco
|7.07
|7.07
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|28
|28
|Balls Faced
|24
|24
|Avg
|14
|14
|SR
|116.66
|116.66
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0