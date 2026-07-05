Shantanu Vashisht

Shantanu Vashisht

all rounder

Full name:Shantanu Vashisht
Nationality:Romania

Teams

2024 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2626
Innings2525
Overs81.181.1
Balls--
Maidens44
Runs496496
Wickets2727
Avg18.3718.37
SR18.0318.03
Eco6.116.11
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2626
Innings1515
Not outs33
Runs9898
Balls Faced9191
Avg8.168.16
SR107.69107.69
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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