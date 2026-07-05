Shantanu Vashisht
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shantanu Vashisht
|Nationality:
|Romania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|26
|26
|Innings
|25
|25
|Overs
|81.1
|81.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|4
|Runs
|496
|496
|Wickets
|27
|27
|Avg
|18.37
|18.37
|SR
|18.03
|18.03
|Eco
|6.11
|6.11
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|26
|26
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|98
|98
|Balls Faced
|91
|91
|Avg
|8.16
|8.16
|SR
|107.69
|107.69
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0