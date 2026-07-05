International career

Sharafuddin Ashraf was born on January 10, 1995, and is an Afghan cricketer. He started playing for the Afghanistan national team in July 2014.

2014

ODI Debut: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan at Bulawayo - July 18, 2014

T20I Debut: Afghanistan vs Netherlands at Edinburgh - July 09, 2015

Youth World Cup: Sharafuddin played for Afghanistan’s under-19 team and helped them win against Australia and Sri Lanka.

Tour to Zimbabwe: Ashraf played in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and performed well. He took 6 wickets for 29 runs in a practice match against Zimbabwe A. Afghanistan drew the series 2-2.

2015

ODI and First-Class Cricket: Sharafuddin continued to play in ODIs and first-class cricket. He took his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Despite his good performances, he was not selected for the 2015 World Cup.

2018

World Cup Qualifiers: Sharafuddin returned to the Afghanistan squad after a long break. He played in the World Cup qualifiers but only took 2 wickets in 5 matches. His economy rate remained good, and he showed that he could take more wickets in the future.

2019

Test Squad: Sharafuddin was named in Afghanistan’s Test squad for their match against Ireland in India, though he did not play in the final eleven.

Limited Playing Time: Although not selected to play, he remained part of Afghanistan's squad for future matches.

2021

Reserve Player for ODI Series: In July, Sharafuddin was named as one of four reserve players for Afghanistan’s ODI series against Pakistan.

T20I World Cup: Sharafuddin was part of the Afghanistan squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2022

Asian Games: Sharafuddin played for Afghanistan’s national team in the 2022 Asian Games, where they won a silver medal.

2023

Asian Cup: Sharafuddin was again part of the Afghanistan team in the 2023 Asian Cup.

2024

Last ODI Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Pallekele - February 14, 2024

Last T20I Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Dambulla - February 21, 2024

Career Stats: By 2024, Sharafuddin played in 20 ODIs and 19 T20Is, taking 13 wickets in ODIs and 8 wickets in T20Is.

Leagues Participation

In September 2018, Sharafuddin Ashraf was part of the Paktia team in the first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League. This was his debut in one of Afghanistan's major domestic cricket competitions.

Afghanistan Premier League

Sharafuddin Ashraf played in the 2018/2019 Afghanistan Premier League for the Paktia team. He took 7 wickets and scored 34 runs during the tournament. His performance was a notable part of the team's efforts.

Year Team Notes 2018/2019 Paktia 7 wickets and 34 runs

Domestic career

Sharafuddin Ashraf has played in several domestic cricket formats over the years. He debuted in first-class cricket in August 2014 against Zimbabwe A and last played in August 2023 for Hindukush against Maiwand. In List A cricket, his debut was in July 2014 against Zimbabwe A, and his last match will take place in April 2025 against Sri Lanka A.

Ashraf started his T20 career in July 2015 against the Netherlands. His most recent T20 match was in October 2024 for Afghanistan A against Sri Lanka A.

In 2018, Ashraf led the wickets in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament with 12 wickets in five matches for Amo Sharks. He was named Player of the Tournament for his strong all-round performance. He also played for Paktia in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.

In 2024, he played for Ajman Bolts in the Abu Dhabi T10 series against Morrisville Samp Army. In 2025, Sharafuddin joined Dubai Capitals for the International League T20, where he will play a key role as a spin bowler.

Records and achievements

Sharafuddin Ashraf, an Afghan cricketer, has achieved several notable milestones:

Silver Medal: Won a silver medal with Afghanistan's national team at the 2022 Asian Games.

ODI Career: Played 20 matches. Took 13 wickets. Average of 50.15. Conceded 4.43 runs per over. Best bowling: 3 wickets for 29 runs.

T20 Career: Played 19 matches. Took 8 wickets. Average of 42.75. Conceded 7.43 runs per over. Best bowling: 3 wickets for 27 runs.

2018 Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament: Named Player of the Tournament with 12 wickets in five matches.

2018 Afghanistan Premier League: Played for Paktia in the first edition of the tournament.

Personal life

Sharafuddin Ashraf does not share much about his personal life. Only a few facts are known. He focuses on his cricket career and keeps his private matters away from public attention.

Family

Sharafuddin Ashraf’s mother is Nargis Ashraf. He also has a brother named Shafiqullah Ashraf. There is no public information about his wife or children.

Finances

In September 2024, Sharafuddin Ashraf’s net worth was about $1 million.

Scandals

Sharafuddin Ashraf has not been involved in any scandals.

Fans

Sharafuddin Ashraf has about 56,000 followers on Instagram. Many players and fans support him and follow his cricket journey.