Shawaiz Irfan

Shawaiz Irfan

batsman

Full name:Shawaiz Irfan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Region Blues

Pakistan A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches21
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches21
Innings31
Not outs00
Runs130
Balls Faced186
Avg4.330
SR72.220
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest70
Hundreds00

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Mahmood, Athar

Mahmood, Athar

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Akram, Faisal

Akram, Faisal

Rehman, Haseeb Ur

Rehman, Haseeb Ur

Ali, Sajjad

Ali, Sajjad

Badar, Saif

Badar, Saif

Bhatti, Kashif

Bhatti, Kashif

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Faizan Khan, Mohammad

Faizan Khan, Mohammad