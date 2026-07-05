Shermon Hakim Lewis
bowler
|Full name:
|Shermon Hakim Lewis
|Nationality:
|Grenada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|40
|12
|Innings
|2
|1
|65
|12
|Overs
|40.0
|9.5
|871.5
|83.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|165
|3
|Runs
|162
|67
|2827
|508
|Wickets
|3
|3
|109
|16
|Avg
|54
|22.33
|25.93
|31.75
|SR
|80
|19.66
|47.99
|31.18
|Eco
|4.05
|6.81
|3.24
|6.1
|BB
|2
|3
|8
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|40
|12
|Innings
|4
|0
|65
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|20
|4
|Runs
|24
|0
|334
|49
|Balls Faced
|66
|0
|1168
|68
|Avg
|6
|0
|7.42
|16.33
|SR
|36.36
|0
|28.59
|72.05
|Fours
|3
|0
|37
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|20
|0
|33
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0