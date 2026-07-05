Shermon Hakim Lewis

Shermon Hakim Lewis

bowler

Full name:Shermon Hakim Lewis
Nationality:Grenada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches214012
Innings216512
Overs40.09.5871.583.1
Balls----
Maidens201653
Runs162672827508
Wickets3310916
Avg5422.3325.9331.75
SR8019.6647.9931.18
Eco4.056.813.246.1
BB2383
4w0040
5w0040
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches214012
Innings40657
Not outs00204
Runs24033449
Balls Faced660116868
Avg607.4216.33
SR36.36028.5972.05
Fours30372
Fifties0000
Sixies0010
Highest2003315
Hundreds0000

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