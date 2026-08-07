Shubham Arora
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Shubham Arora
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|14
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|14
|4
|Innings
|2
|14
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|43
|569
|51
|Balls Faced
|73
|677
|42
|Avg
|21.5
|43.76
|17
|SR
|58.9
|84.04
|121.42
|Fours
|8
|66
|5
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|2
|Highest
|31
|136
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|2
|0