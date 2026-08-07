Shubham Arora

Shubham Arora

wicket keeper

Full name:Shubham Arora
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1144
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1144
Innings2143
Not outs010
Runs4356951
Balls Faced7367742
Avg21.543.7617
SR58.984.04121.42
Fours8665
Fifties020
Sixies032
Highest3113626
Hundreds020

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