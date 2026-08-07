Shubham Singh Pundir
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shubham Singh Pundir
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|36
|35
|Innings
|5
|3
|0
|Overs
|10.0
|3.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|28
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.9
|7.63
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|36
|35
|Innings
|30
|35
|30
|Not outs
|1
|4
|7
|Runs
|647
|900
|584
|Balls Faced
|1585
|1224
|523
|Avg
|22.31
|29.03
|25.39
|SR
|40.82
|73.52
|111.66
|Fours
|82
|85
|52
|Fifties
|3
|8
|3
|Sixies
|2
|3
|16
|Highest
|102
|96
|68
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0