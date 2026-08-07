Shubham Singh Pundir

Shubham Singh Pundir

all rounder

Full name:Shubham Singh Pundir
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches183635
Innings530
Overs10.03.40
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs39280
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3.97.630
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches183635
Innings303530
Not outs147
Runs647900584
Balls Faced15851224523
Avg22.3129.0325.39
SR40.8273.52111.66
Fours828552
Fifties383
Sixies2316
Highest1029668
Hundreds100

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