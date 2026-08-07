Siddhant Sharma

Siddhant Sharma

all rounder

Full name:Siddhant Sharma

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121
Innings221
Overs28.012.51.0
Balls---
Maidens710
Runs86769
Wickets400
Avg21.500
SR4200
Eco3.075.929
BB400
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121
Innings210
Not outs010
Runs770
Balls Faced3070
Avg3.500
SR23.331000
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest570
Hundreds000

Another Players

Ayyappa, Bandaru

Ayyappa, Bandaru

Lakra, Dev

Lakra, Dev

Singh, Himmat

Singh, Himmat

Sharma, Kshitiz

Sharma, Kshitiz

Suyal, Pawan Shakland

Suyal, Pawan Shakland

Negi, Pawan

Negi, Pawan

Arya, Priyansh

Arya, Priyansh

Dias, Royston

Dias, Royston

Yadav, Kuldip

Yadav, Kuldip

Dhawan, Shikhar

Dhawan, Shikhar