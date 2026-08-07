Siddhant Sharma
all rounder
|Full name:
|Siddhant Sharma
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|2
|1
|Overs
|28.0
|12.5
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|1
|0
|Runs
|86
|76
|9
|Wickets
|4
|0
|0
|Avg
|21.5
|0
|0
|SR
|42
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.07
|5.92
|9
|BB
|4
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|7
|7
|0
|Balls Faced
|30
|7
|0
|Avg
|3.5
|0
|0
|SR
|23.33
|100
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|7
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0