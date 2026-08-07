Siddharth Kishorkumar Trivedi

Siddharth Kishorkumar Trivedi

bowler

Full name:Siddharth Kishorkumar Trivedi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8378103
Innings14077102
Overs2551.4622.0350.3
Balls---
Maidens678483
Runs676030522692
Wickets269107103
Avg25.1328.5226.13
SR56.9134.8720.41
Eco2.644.97.68
BB1044
4w1333
5w1500
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8378103
Innings1124823
Not outs341611
Runs88423371
Balls Faced189630877
Avg11.337.285.91
SR46.6275.6492.2
Fours112215
Fifties300
Sixies941
Highest652112
Hundreds000

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