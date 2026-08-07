Siddharth Kishorkumar Trivedi
bowler
|Full name:
|Siddharth Kishorkumar Trivedi
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|83
|78
|103
|Innings
|140
|77
|102
|Overs
|2551.4
|622.0
|350.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|678
|48
|3
|Runs
|6760
|3052
|2692
|Wickets
|269
|107
|103
|Avg
|25.13
|28.52
|26.13
|SR
|56.91
|34.87
|20.41
|Eco
|2.64
|4.9
|7.68
|BB
|10
|4
|4
|4w
|13
|3
|3
|5w
|15
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|83
|78
|103
|Innings
|112
|48
|23
|Not outs
|34
|16
|11
|Runs
|884
|233
|71
|Balls Faced
|1896
|308
|77
|Avg
|11.33
|7.28
|5.91
|SR
|46.62
|75.64
|92.2
|Fours
|112
|21
|5
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|4
|1
|Highest
|65
|21
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0