International career

Sidra Nawaz Bhatti was born on 14 March 1994 in Lahore, Pakistan. She represents Pakistan as a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper, known for her sharp reflexes and calm approach behind the stumps. Her journey in international cricket began on 21 August 2014, when she made her T20I debut against Australia. Since then, she has become a regular part of Pakistan’s women’s team, featuring in both limited-overs formats. Apart from her national duties, Sidra has represented several domestic teams, including Lahore, Federal Capital, Punjab, Higher Education Commission, Omar Associates, Saif Sports Saga, State Bank of Pakistan, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

Sidra Nawaz Bhatti, born on March 14, 1994, in Lahore, Punjab, has been Pakistan’s main wicket-keeper and right-handed batter since 2014.

2014: Made her Women’s One Day International debut on August 21 against Australia in Brisbane. Nine days later, she appeared in her first WT20I match against the same team in Gold Coast. That year, she played at the Asian Games in Incheon, where Pakistan won the gold medal by defeating Bangladesh in the final.

2016: Took part in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in India and featured in a home and away series against England. On June 27 in Taunton, she scored her best international total of 47 runs against England, forming a 74-run partnership with Bismah Maroof.

2017: Represented Pakistan at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in England as the primary wicket-keeper.

2018: Played in the Women’s Asia Cup and then the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies, continuing as Pakistan’s first-choice keeper.

2020: Selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, maintaining her position behind the stumps.

2021: Appointed captain of Pakistan Women A for the Twenty20 series against West Indies Women A in June. In October, named in the national squad for the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022: Featured in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, displaying consistent performance as a wicket-keeper with several critical dismissals.

2023: Participated in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, taking part in multiple matches throughout the tournament.

2025: Included in Pakistan’s squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Lahore, where she played against Scotland, Thailand, the West Indies, and Bangladesh. Later that year, she took part in the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka and made a remarkable stumping against Ellyse Perry during the match against Australia.

Leagues Participation

Sidra Nawaz has not taken part in any international or franchise leagues outside Pakistan.

Domestic career

Sidra Nawaz Bhatti began her domestic career in the 2010–2011 season, representing Lahore in tournaments under the Pakistan Cricket Board. She progressed through Lahore’s youth system, playing for the Under-17 and Under-19 teams, where she strengthened her skills as a wicket-keeper and right-handed batter. Over the years, she represented several regional and departmental sides, including Punjab Women, Federal Capital Women, and the Higher Education Commission Women’s team. Her consistency behind the stumps soon made her one of the most trusted players in Pakistan’s domestic setup.

She later joined top departmental teams such as Omar Associates Women, Saif Sports Saga, State Bank of Pakistan Women, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Women, all known for featuring the country’s leading national players. Sidra also took part in major PCB tournaments like the National Women’s One Day Championship and the National Women’s T20 Championship, serving as the first-choice wicket-keeper for every team she represented. After the PCB restructured women’s domestic cricket, she played for PCB Dolphins and PCB Lasers. In March 2023, she appeared in the Pakistan Women’s League exhibition matches in Rawalpindi.

Records and achievements

Sidra Nawaz has built a strong record as Pakistan’s leading wicket-keeper and one of the most consistent players in the national setup. Her career includes several national milestones and official recognition from the PCB, ICC, and ESPNcricinfo.

2014–2025: Played 50 Women’s One Day Internationals (WODIs) and recorded 29 catches and 11 stumpings. Her highest batting score was 47 runs against England in Taunton in 2016.

2016: Reached her best ODI score of 47 runs in the match against England, where she formed a 74-run partnership with Bismah Maroof.

2018: Ranked among the top five Pakistani women cricketers with the highest number of international dismissals in that year.

2021: Received recognition from the PCB for her reliability behind the stumps and was appointed captain of Pakistan Women A for the T20 series against West Indies Women A.

2023: Completed ten years in international cricket and became Pakistan’s most capped wicket-keeper in limited-overs formats.

2025: Placed in Category D of the PCB Women’s Central Contracts for the 2025–2026 season, which confirmed her continued value to the national team.

Career Record: Holds the Pakistan record for the most total dismissals (78) in Women’s ODIs, a figure that includes both catches and stumpings.

Appears in ESPNcricinfo’s record sections for most stumpings in an innings, most dismissals in an innings, and most catches in an innings, which confirmed her precision and sharpness as a wicket-keeper.

Personal life

Sidra Nawaz keeps her personal life private, rarely speaking about her family or lifestyle in interviews. She is known for her calm personality and dedication to cricket, which has kept her away from public controversies or gossip.

Family

Sidra comes from a middle-class background, and her family played an essential role in supporting her cricket journey. Her parents encouraged her at a time when women’s cricket in Pakistan had limited recognition. She often mentions that their faith in her helped her reach the national level. Her father, Mohammad Nawaz Bhatti, guided her during her early years and frequently reminded her to stay patient and focused. There is no verified public information about her mother, brother, or sister, as she prefers to keep her private life separate from her sports career.

Finance

No official figures confirm Sidra Nawaz’s income or assets. Some minor sports websites mention her estimated net worth between 1 and 2 million USD, though reliable sources have not verified these numbers.

Scandals

Sidra Nawaz has maintained a clean reputation throughout her career. No credible reports or controversies have ever been linked to her name.

Fans

Sidra has a steady fan base across social media platforms. She has around 37,000 followers on Instagram, 28,800 on X (formerly Twitter), and about 102,000 followers on Facebook. Her social media activity focuses mainly on cricket updates and team-related posts rather than her personal life.