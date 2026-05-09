Match details Japan vs Vanuatu T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 09.05.2026

T20i

JAP
JAP

123

VAN
VAN

93

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 2026
Date:Friday, May 08, 2026 - Monday, May 18, 2026
Toss:Japan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 09, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Japan Squad

PlayersAnand Abhishek, Kadowaki-Fleming Kendel, Rahman Esam, Gou Ito-Davis Benjamin, Ravichandran Sabaorish, Takahashi Ibrahim, Mccomb Declan, Hinze Charles, Shirai-Patmore Alexander, Slater Shoma, Samad Abdul
BenchMiyauchi Wataru, Sakurano-Thomas Reo, Taniyama Makoto

Vanuatu Squad

PlayersAllan Jarryd, Kaltapau Junior Paul, Mansale Andrew, Matautaava Patrick, Nalisa Williamsing, Nipiko Nalin, Rasu Joshua, Tommy Clement, Venables Nicholas, Wotu Darren, Wotu Wamejo
BenchCutler Timothy, Lekai Roderick, Viraliliu Bettan Ala

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet