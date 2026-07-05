Sintu Majeza
bowler
|Full name:
|Sintu Majeza
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|4
|Innings
|18
|11
|4
|Overs
|173.1
|79.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|37
|4
|0
|Runs
|613
|429
|62
|Wickets
|16
|19
|1
|Avg
|38.31
|22.57
|62
|SR
|64.93
|24.94
|42
|Eco
|3.53
|5.43
|8.85
|BB
|3
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|4
|Innings
|15
|5
|2
|Not outs
|7
|3
|2
|Runs
|11
|9
|6
|Balls Faced
|122
|17
|7
|Avg
|1.37
|4.5
|0
|SR
|9.01
|52.94
|85.71
|Fours
|1
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|5
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0