Sintu Majeza

Sintu Majeza

bowler

Full name:Sintu Majeza

Teams

2026 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11114
Innings18114
Overs173.179.07.0
Balls---
Maidens3740
Runs61342962
Wickets16191
Avg38.3122.5762
SR64.9324.9442
Eco3.535.438.85
BB341
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11114
Innings1552
Not outs732
Runs1196
Balls Faced122177
Avg1.374.50
SR9.0152.9485.71
Fours100
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest456
Hundreds000

Another Players

Valli, Yaseen

Valli, Yaseen

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Moletsane, Pheku

Moletsane, Pheku

Malife, Liabona

Malife, Liabona

Tait, Stephan

Tait, Stephan

Walters, Basheeru

Walters, Basheeru

America, Hershell Bradley

America, Hershell Bradley

Kaber, Thomas

Kaber, Thomas

du Plessis, Jean

du Plessis, Jean

Piedt, Marcello

Piedt, Marcello