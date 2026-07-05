Sivakumar Periyalwar
batsman
|Full name:
|Sivakumar Periyalwar
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|31
|31
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|0.1
|0.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|4
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|24
|24
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|31
|31
|Innings
|28
|28
|Not outs
|10
|10
|Runs
|497
|497
|Balls Faced
|459
|459
|Avg
|27.61
|27.61
|SR
|108.27
|108.27
|Fours
|49
|49
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|10
|10
|Highest
|105
|105
|Hundreds
|1
|1