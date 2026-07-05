Sivakumar Periyalwar

Sivakumar Periyalwar

batsman

Full name:Sivakumar Periyalwar
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings11
Overs0.10.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs44
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2424
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings2828
Not outs1010
Runs497497
Balls Faced459459
Avg27.6127.61
SR108.27108.27
Fours4949
Fifties22
Sixies1010
Highest105105
Hundreds11

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