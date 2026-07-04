Siya Plaatjie
bowler
|Full name:
|Siya Plaatjie
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|4
|2
|Overs
|32.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|94
|104
|Wickets
|6
|2
|Avg
|15.66
|52
|SR
|32
|45
|Eco
|2.93
|6.93
|BB
|5
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|3
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|13
|26
|Balls Faced
|61
|27
|Avg
|6.5
|26
|SR
|21.31
|96.29
|Fours
|3
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0