Siya Plaatjie

Siya Plaatjie

bowler

Full name:Siya Plaatjie
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches23
Innings42
Overs32.015.0
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs94104
Wickets62
Avg15.6652
SR3245
Eco2.936.93
BB51
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches23
Innings32
Not outs11
Runs1326
Balls Faced6127
Avg6.526
SR21.3196.29
Fours32
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1216
Hundreds00

Another Players

King, JP

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Whitehead, Sean

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Makhosi, Lizo

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White, David

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Nabe, Mthiwekhaya

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Bosch, Clayton Gregory

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de Klerk, Jade

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King, JP

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Ntuli, Tshepo

Ntuli, Tshepo

Heerden, George Van

Heerden, George Van