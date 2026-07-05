Smangaliso Nhlebela
bowler
|Full name:
|Smangaliso Nhlebela
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|40
|8
|Innings
|67
|40
|8
|Overs
|924.0
|316.2
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|171
|13
|0
|Runs
|3113
|1522
|189
|Wickets
|112
|55
|6
|Avg
|27.79
|27.67
|31.5
|SR
|49.5
|34.5
|24
|Eco
|3.36
|4.81
|7.87
|BB
|10
|5
|2
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|7
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|40
|8
|Innings
|48
|26
|3
|Not outs
|6
|7
|1
|Runs
|391
|273
|10
|Balls Faced
|1143
|416
|12
|Avg
|9.3
|14.36
|5
|SR
|34.2
|65.62
|83.33
|Fours
|55
|19
|1
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|0
|Highest
|42
|55
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0