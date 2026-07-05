Smangaliso Nhlebela

Smangaliso Nhlebela

bowler

Full name:Smangaliso Nhlebela
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Kwazulu Natal Inland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches43408
Innings67408
Overs924.0316.224.0
Balls---
Maidens171130
Runs31131522189
Wickets112556
Avg27.7927.6731.5
SR49.534.524
Eco3.364.817.87
BB1052
4w310
5w710
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches43408
Innings48263
Not outs671
Runs39127310
Balls Faced114341612
Avg9.314.365
SR34.265.6283.33
Fours55191
Fifties010
Sixies220
Highest42558
Hundreds000

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