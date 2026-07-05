Sonam Chophel

Sonam Chophel

wicket keeper

Full name:Sonam Chophel
Nationality:Bhutan
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs1111
Balls Faced1818
Avg3.663.66
SR61.1161.11
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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