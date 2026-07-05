Subhranshu Pradeep Senapati

Subhranshu Pradeep Senapati

batsman

Full name:Subhranshu Pradeep Senapati
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):December 30, 1996 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Capricorn
Height:172 cm
Hometown:Keonjhar, Odisha
Jersey Number:30
Batting Style:Right Handed
Bowling Style:Right arm medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches444233
Innings710
Overs27.02.00
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs90110
Wickets100
Avg9000
SR16200
Eco3.335.50
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches444233
Innings733730
Not outs753
Runs24321221817
Balls Faced48851664682
Avg36.8438.1530.25
SR49.7873.37119.79
Fours3129561
Fifties1174
Sixies231933
Highest17311967
Hundreds620

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