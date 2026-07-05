Subhranshu Pradeep Senapati
batsman
|Full name:
|Subhranshu Pradeep Senapati
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|December 30, 1996 (26)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Capricorn
|Height:
|172 cm
|Hometown:
|Keonjhar, Odisha
|Jersey Number:
|30
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed
|Bowling Style:
|Right arm medium
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|42
|33
|Innings
|7
|1
|0
|Overs
|27.0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|90
|11
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|90
|0
|0
|SR
|162
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.33
|5.5
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|42
|33
|Innings
|73
|37
|30
|Not outs
|7
|5
|3
|Runs
|2432
|1221
|817
|Balls Faced
|4885
|1664
|682
|Avg
|36.84
|38.15
|30.25
|SR
|49.78
|73.37
|119.79
|Fours
|312
|95
|61
|Fifties
|11
|7
|4
|Sixies
|23
|19
|33
|Highest
|173
|119
|67
|Hundreds
|6
|2
|0