Sudeep Tyagi

Sudeep Tyagi

bowler

Full name:Sudeep Tyagi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches41412326
Innings41652325
Overs27.32.01017.3178.162.4
Balls-----
Maidens40189121
Runs144213487984501
Wickets301093116
Avg48031.9931.7431.31
SR5505634.4823.5
Eco5.2310.53.425.527.99
BB101054
4w00601
5w00510
10w00100

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches41412326
Innings104865
Not outs101643
Runs1010535
Balls Faced2031057
Avg003.281.52.5
SR50033.876071.42
Fours001700
Fifties00000
Sixies00000
Highest101423
Hundreds00000

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