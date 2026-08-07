Sudeep Tyagi
bowler
|Full name:
|Sudeep Tyagi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|41
|23
|26
|Innings
|4
|1
|65
|23
|25
|Overs
|27.3
|2.0
|1017.3
|178.1
|62.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|189
|12
|1
|Runs
|144
|21
|3487
|984
|501
|Wickets
|3
|0
|109
|31
|16
|Avg
|48
|0
|31.99
|31.74
|31.31
|SR
|55
|0
|56
|34.48
|23.5
|Eco
|5.23
|10.5
|3.42
|5.52
|7.99
|BB
|1
|0
|10
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|41
|23
|26
|Innings
|1
|0
|48
|6
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|16
|4
|3
|Runs
|1
|0
|105
|3
|5
|Balls Faced
|2
|0
|310
|5
|7
|Avg
|0
|0
|3.28
|1.5
|2.5
|SR
|50
|0
|33.87
|60
|71.42
|Fours
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|0
|14
|2
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0