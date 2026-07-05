Sudip Kumar Gharami
batsman
|Full name:
|Sudip Kumar Gharami
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|March 21, 1999 (Age 24)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Aries
|Hometown:
|North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, India
|Batting Style:
|Right-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right arm off break
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|6
|6
|Innings
|3
|0
|0
|Overs
|3.2
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.6
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|6
|6
|Innings
|32
|6
|5
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|1209
|412
|124
|Balls Faced
|2425
|436
|107
|Avg
|40.3
|68.66
|24.8
|SR
|49.85
|94.49
|115.88
|Fours
|155
|37
|10
|Fifties
|6
|1
|1
|Sixies
|8
|9
|3
|Highest
|186
|162
|56
|Hundreds
|4
|2
|0