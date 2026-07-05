Sudip Kumar Gharami

Sudip Kumar Gharami

batsman

Full name:Sudip Kumar Gharami
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):March 21, 1999 (Age 24)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Hometown:North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, India
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Right arm off break
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1866
Innings300
Overs3.200
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1200
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3.600
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1866
Innings3265
Not outs200
Runs1209412124
Balls Faced2425436107
Avg40.368.6624.8
SR49.8594.49115.88
Fours1553710
Fifties611
Sixies893
Highest18616256
Hundreds420

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