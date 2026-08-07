Sulaimon Runsewe

Sulaimon Runsewe

wicket keeper

Full name:Sulaimon Runsewe

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings22
Overs2.32.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2323
Wickets22
Avg11.511.5
SR7.57.5
Eco9.29.2
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1616
Not outs44
Runs233233
Balls Faced230230
Avg19.4119.41
SR101.3101.3
Fours2424
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3939
Hundreds00

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