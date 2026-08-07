Sulaimon Runsewe
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Sulaimon Runsewe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.3
|2.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|23
|23
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|11.5
|11.5
|SR
|7.5
|7.5
|Eco
|9.2
|9.2
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|16
|16
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|233
|233
|Balls Faced
|230
|230
|Avg
|19.41
|19.41
|SR
|101.3
|101.3
|Fours
|24
|24
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|39
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0