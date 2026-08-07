Swarajeet Bijoy Das
all rounder
|Full name:
|Swarajeet Bijoy Das
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|7
|18
|Innings
|7
|6
|13
|Overs
|46.3
|30.0
|31.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|1
|0
|Runs
|147
|141
|302
|Wickets
|4
|6
|5
|Avg
|36.75
|23.5
|60.4
|SR
|69.75
|30
|38
|Eco
|3.16
|4.7
|9.53
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|7
|18
|Innings
|15
|7
|17
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|262
|81
|141
|Balls Faced
|552
|176
|174
|Avg
|17.46
|11.57
|10.07
|SR
|47.46
|46.02
|81.03
|Fours
|31
|11
|12
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|0
|Highest
|81
|32
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0