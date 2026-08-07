Swarajeet Bijoy Das

Swarajeet Bijoy Das

all rounder

Full name:Swarajeet Bijoy Das
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8718
Innings7613
Overs46.330.031.4
Balls---
Maidens1010
Runs147141302
Wickets465
Avg36.7523.560.4
SR69.753038
Eco3.164.79.53
BB232
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8718
Innings15717
Not outs003
Runs26281141
Balls Faced552176174
Avg17.4611.5710.07
SR47.4646.0281.03
Fours311112
Fifties200
Sixies210
Highest813238
Hundreds000

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