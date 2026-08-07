Swarupam Purkayastha
all rounder
|Full name:
|Swarupam Purkayastha
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|40
|26
|Innings
|52
|30
|18
|Overs
|704.2
|176.3
|42.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|112
|5
|0
|Runs
|2357
|908
|363
|Wickets
|75
|14
|15
|Avg
|31.42
|64.85
|24.2
|SR
|56.34
|75.64
|17
|Eco
|3.34
|5.14
|8.54
|BB
|13
|2
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|40
|26
|Innings
|78
|37
|19
|Not outs
|8
|4
|2
|Runs
|1948
|1071
|147
|Balls Faced
|3834
|1398
|176
|Avg
|27.82
|32.45
|8.64
|SR
|50.8
|76.6
|83.52
|Fours
|247
|121
|15
|Fifties
|10
|2
|0
|Sixies
|25
|13
|2
|Highest
|113
|163
|27
|Hundreds
|2
|3
|0