Swarupam Purkayastha

Swarupam Purkayastha

all rounder

Full name:Swarupam Purkayastha
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches454026
Innings523018
Overs704.2176.342.3
Balls---
Maidens11250
Runs2357908363
Wickets751415
Avg31.4264.8524.2
SR56.3475.6417
Eco3.345.148.54
BB1323
4w200
5w600
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches454026
Innings783719
Not outs842
Runs19481071147
Balls Faced38341398176
Avg27.8232.458.64
SR50.876.683.52
Fours24712115
Fifties1020
Sixies25132
Highest11316327
Hundreds230

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