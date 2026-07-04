Syed Aziz
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Syed Aziz
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|65
|1
|14
|65
|Innings
|0
|24
|1
|10
|24
|Overs
|0
|66.5
|3.0
|68.2
|66.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Runs
|0
|574
|7
|351
|574
|Wickets
|0
|13
|0
|11
|13
|Avg
|0
|44.15
|0
|31.9
|44.15
|SR
|0
|30.84
|0
|37.27
|30.84
|Eco
|0
|8.58
|2.33
|5.13
|8.58
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|65
|1
|14
|65
|Innings
|1
|63
|2
|14
|63
|Not outs
|0
|12
|0
|1
|12
|Runs
|13
|1663
|1
|224
|1663
|Balls Faced
|14
|1115
|24
|330
|1115
|Avg
|13
|32.6
|0.5
|17.23
|32.6
|SR
|92.85
|149.14
|4.16
|67.87
|149.14
|Fours
|2
|160
|0
|26
|160
|Fifties
|0
|12
|0
|0
|12
|Sixies
|0
|82
|0
|3
|82
|Highest
|13
|126
|1
|48
|126
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1