Syed Aziz

Syed Aziz

wicket keeper

Full name:Syed Aziz
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2026 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16511465
Innings02411024
Overs066.53.068.266.5
Balls-----
Maidens00060
Runs05747351574
Wickets01301113
Avg044.15031.944.15
SR030.84037.2730.84
Eco08.582.335.138.58
BB02052
4w00000
5w00010
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16511465
Innings16321463
Not outs0120112
Runs13166312241663
Balls Faced141115243301115
Avg1332.60.517.2332.6
SR92.85149.144.1667.87149.14
Fours2160026160
Fifties0120012
Sixies0820382
Highest13126148126
Hundreds01001

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