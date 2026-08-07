Tabish Khan

Tabish Khan

bowler

Full name:Tabish Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches11455943
Innings22575842
Overs26.04805.1429.2152.1
Balls----
Maidens111069273
Runs681514224021194
Wickets16177342
Avg6824.5432.928.42
SR15646.7235.2821.73
Eco2.613.155.597.84
BB11454
4w02911
5w03910
10w0700

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches11455943
Innings02024115
Not outs049155
Runs0179828637
Balls Faced0042253
Avg011.75113.7
SR0067.7769.81
Fours00272
Fifties0510
Sixies0040
Highest0675610
Hundreds0000

Another Players

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Yaqoob, Arif

Yaqoob, Arif

Khan, Sohail

Khan, Sohail

Yousuf, Omair

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Shakil, Saud

Shakil, Saud

Shahnawaz, Dahani

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Mudassar, Ghulam

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