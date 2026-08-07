Tabish Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Tabish Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|145
|59
|43
|Innings
|2
|257
|58
|42
|Overs
|26.0
|4805.1
|429.2
|152.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|1069
|27
|3
|Runs
|68
|15142
|2402
|1194
|Wickets
|1
|617
|73
|42
|Avg
|68
|24.54
|32.9
|28.42
|SR
|156
|46.72
|35.28
|21.73
|Eco
|2.61
|3.15
|5.59
|7.84
|BB
|1
|14
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|29
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|39
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|7
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|145
|59
|43
|Innings
|0
|202
|41
|15
|Not outs
|0
|49
|15
|5
|Runs
|0
|1798
|286
|37
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|422
|53
|Avg
|0
|11.75
|11
|3.7
|SR
|0
|0
|67.77
|69.81
|Fours
|0
|0
|27
|2
|Fifties
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Highest
|0
|67
|56
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0