Tahir Adil

Tahir Adil

batsman

Full name:Tahir Adil

Teams

2023 Teams

Pamir Legends

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches973
Innings1261
Overs133.540.02.0
Balls---
Maidens1820
Runs46119614
Wickets930
Avg51.2265.330
SR89.22800
Eco3.444.97
BB310
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches973
Innings1453
Not outs320
Runs4222319
Balls Faced69123917
Avg38.36773
SR61.0796.6552.94
Fours45120
Fifties330
Sixies9100
Highest100725
Hundreds100

Another Players

Baqi, Abdul

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Zazai, Hazratullah

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Zaman, Shawkat

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Hayatullah

Hayatullah

Shirzad, Sayed

Shirzad, Sayed

Naib, Gulbadin

Naib, Gulbadin

Atal, Sedeq

Atal, Sedeq

Ibrahim, Mohammad

Ibrahim, Mohammad

Noor, Allah

Noor, Allah