Tahir Adil
batsman
|Full name:
|Tahir Adil
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|7
|3
|Innings
|12
|6
|1
|Overs
|133.5
|40.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|2
|0
|Runs
|461
|196
|14
|Wickets
|9
|3
|0
|Avg
|51.22
|65.33
|0
|SR
|89.22
|80
|0
|Eco
|3.44
|4.9
|7
|BB
|3
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|7
|3
|Innings
|14
|5
|3
|Not outs
|3
|2
|0
|Runs
|422
|231
|9
|Balls Faced
|691
|239
|17
|Avg
|38.36
|77
|3
|SR
|61.07
|96.65
|52.94
|Fours
|45
|12
|0
|Fifties
|3
|3
|0
|Sixies
|9
|10
|0
|Highest
|100
|72
|5
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0