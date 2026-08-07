Tamoor Sajjad Zafar

Tamoor Sajjad Zafar

all rounder

Full name:Tamoor Sajjad Zafar
Nationality:Qatar
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1616
Overs58.158.1
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs398398
Wickets1818
Avg22.1122.11
SR19.3819.38
Eco6.846.84
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1515
Not outs33
Runs380380
Balls Faced280280
Avg31.6631.66
SR135.71135.71
Fours3131
Fifties11
Sixies1515
Highest6868
Hundreds00

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