Tamoor Sajjad Zafar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tamoor Sajjad Zafar
|Nationality:
|Qatar
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|16
|16
|Overs
|58.1
|58.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|398
|398
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|22.11
|22.11
|SR
|19.38
|19.38
|Eco
|6.84
|6.84
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|380
|380
|Balls Faced
|280
|280
|Avg
|31.66
|31.66
|SR
|135.71
|135.71
|Fours
|31
|31
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|15
|15
|Highest
|68
|68
|Hundreds
|0
|0