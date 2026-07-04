International career

Taniya Bhatia was born on November 28, 1997. She is an Indian cricketer who plays for both Punjab and India. As a wicket-keeper and a batter, Taniya has made a strong name for herself in the cricket world. She has been trained by coach RP Singh and is known for her strong skills and dedication on the field. In 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named her one of the five breakout stars in women's cricket.

Bhatia has played in major tournaments like the Women’s World Cup and the Women’s T20 World Cup. Her skills as a wicketkeeper and batter have been important to the Indian women’s cricket team. She continues to shine with her performances and is recognized for her calmness under pressure and her ability to play in crucial moments.

Her journey in cricket started early, and over time, she has earned respect and recognition for her consistency and hard work. Taniya is one of the most trusted players in the team.

2018 WT20I Debut: February 13, 2018 – South Africa Women vs India Women at Potchefstroom WODI Debut: September 11, 2018 – Sri Lanka Women vs India Women at Galle ICC Women’s World Twenty20: October 2018 – Selected for India’s squad for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies

2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: January 2020 – Included in India’s squad for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia

2021 WTest Debut: June 16, 2021 – England Women vs India Women at Bristol Last WTest Match: September 30, 2021 – India Women vs Australia Women at Carrara India’s Test Squad: May 2021 – Part of India’s Test squad for the one-off match against England

2022 WODI Last Match: February 18, 2022 – India Women vs New Zealand Women at Queenstown Commonwealth Games: July 2022 – Selected for India’s squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England WT20I Last Match: August 07, 2022 – Australia Women vs India Women at Birmingham



Taniya Bhatia’s journey with India’s national cricket team began in 2018, and since then, she has been a key player in various international events. Her career includes debuts in both one-day and T20 cricket, as well as participation in the Women’s World Cup and T20 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Taniya Bhatia participated in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023. The Delhi Capitals, her team, focused on rigorous training ahead of the tournament, which began on March 4, 2023. Bhatia, along with her teammate Poonam Yadav, was set to make an impact in this historic first edition of the WPL. The league’s debut season saw teams preparing hard to compete at the highest level, and Bhatia’s involvement added strength to the Delhi Capitals' squad.

Women's Premier League

Taniya Bhatia has played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women's Premier League (WPL). In the 2023 season, she impressed with her quick stumpings, dismissing two players in one over against UP Warriorz. Bhatia was excited to play alongside international cricketers and learn from them. She also participated in the 2024 season, where Delhi Capitals reached the final but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Year Team Notes 2023 Delhi Capitals Played in the inaugural WPL season. Known for quick stumpings and solid performances. 2024 Delhi Capitals Played in the final, but Delhi Capitals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Domestic career

Taniya Bhatia started playing cricket at a young age. At 11, she became the youngest player to represent Punjab's U19 team. By the age of 13, she played for the senior Punjab team in the inter-state domestic tournament. In 2015, Bhatia captained the U-19 North Zone team and scored 227 runs while taking 10 dismissals in an inter-zonal tournament.

Bhatia joined the India A squad at 16. Despite a tough period in her career, she found support from her mother and regained her interest in cricket. She continued to develop her skills and climb the ranks in domestic cricket.

Bhatia also played for the Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge. In 2022, she helped the team score 150/5 in a match against Velocity, partnering with captain Harmanpreet Kaur for an 82-run stand.

Records and achievements

Taniya Bhatia has had a successful career in cricket with several key achievements. Her skills as a wicketkeeper and batter have helped her become a valuable player for India. Here are some of her major records:

Scored 68 runs off 66 balls in her second ODI against Sri Lanka on September 13, 2018, at Galle.

Made her international debut for the Indian women’s cricket team in March 2018.

Named one of the five breakout stars in women’s cricket by the ICC in 2018.

Played in the Indian team that reached the finals of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as part of the Indian national team.

Personal life

Taniya Bhatia leads a private life outside her cricket career. She comes from a family with a strong cricket background and has built a successful career on the field. Here’s a glimpse into her personal life:

Finance

As of January 2025, Taniya Bhatia’s net worth is estimated at US $2 million, which is around INR 17.31 crore.

Family

Taniya was born in Chandigarh to Sapna and Sanjay Bhatia. Her father works at the Central Bank of India and has played cricket at the all-India university level. She has an older sister named Sanjana and a younger brother, Sehaj, who also plays cricket and is part of the U-19 team. Taniya trained under former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh during her school years at DAV Senior Secondary School. She is currently studying BA-II at MCM DAV College for Women.

House

Taniya Bhatia lives in a house in Chandigarh, Punjab.

Scandals

In 2022, Taniya reported that her personal belongings, including money, cards, and jewelry, were stolen while staying at the Marriott Hotel in London. She shared her frustration on social media, stating the hotel was the England and Wales Cricket Board’s preferred partner. The hotel responded, asking for booking details to investigate the matter.

Fans

Taniya has 26.3 thousand followers on Twitter and 297 thousand on Instagram as of January 2025.