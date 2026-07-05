Tanunurwa Makoni
batsman
|Full name:
|Tanunurwa Makoni
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|25
|18
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|25
|18
|6
|Innings
|4
|49
|17
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|43
|1233
|349
|180
|Balls Faced
|123
|2550
|551
|183
|Avg
|10.75
|25.68
|20.52
|36
|SR
|34.95
|48.35
|63.33
|98.36
|Fours
|6
|174
|50
|20
|Fifties
|0
|6
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Highest
|33
|129
|64
|57
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0