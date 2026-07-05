Tanunurwa Makoni

Tanunurwa Makoni

batsman

Full name:Tanunurwa Makoni
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches225186
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches225186
Innings449176
Not outs0101
Runs431233349180
Balls Faced1232550551183
Avg10.7525.6820.5236
SR34.9548.3563.3398.36
Fours61745020
Fifties0611
Sixies0313
Highest331296457
Hundreds0100

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