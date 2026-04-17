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International career

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, a right-arm fast-medium bowler, has made significant progress in international cricket. He plays for Sylhet Division in domestic cricket and has represented Bangladesh in various competitions.

2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: In December 2021, Tanzim was selected for Bangladesh’s team in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, held in the West Indies.

2023 Asia Cup 2023: Tanzim joined Bangladesh’s squad as a replacement for the 2023 Asia Cup. ODI Debut: On 15 September 2023, he debuted in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against India during the 2023 Asia Cup. New Zealand Tour: In November 2023, Tanzim was picked for Bangladesh’s tour to New Zealand. T20I Debut: On 27 December 2023, he played his first Twenty20 International (T20I) match for Bangladesh against New Zealand.

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzim was part of Bangladesh’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in May. He stood out with his bowling, delivering 21 dot balls, the most by any bowler in a men’s T20 World Cup match. His bowling figures of 4-2-7-4 placed him among the best in the tournament.

2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: In January 2025, Tanzim was selected for Bangladesh’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.



Leagues Participation

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he represents the Sylhet Strikers.

Bangladesh Premier League

In October 2024, Tanzim was kept in the Sylhet Strikers squad for the new BPL season. He had a strong performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup, taking 11 wickets with an average of 13.54, earning the title of best fast bowler. In January 2025, during a match against Khulna Tigers, Tanzim was fined 50% of his match fee and given three penalty points after an on-field argument with Mohammad Nawaz.

Year Team Notes 2024 Sylhet Strikers Retained for the season; Best fast bowler in T20 World Cup. 2025 Sylhet Strikers Fined 50% of match fee and 3 penalty points for code violation.

Domestic career

Tanzim Hasan Sakib began his cricket journey in class VIII when he was selected for the under-13 national team after impressing at Moulvibazar District Stadium. He then attended a three-month bowling course at Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong and joined BKSP. During his time at BKSP, Tanzim played for Bangladesh's under-17 team in India in 2016 and for the under-19 team in England and Sri Lanka in 2019. He debuted in List A cricket for BKSP in the 2018–19 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on 27 March 2019. Later, on 29 March 2021, he played his first first-class match for Sylhet Division in the 2020–21 National Cricket League.

Records and achievements

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has achieved significant milestones throughout his career, setting records and earning recognition for his exceptional bowling performances.

2020: Part of the Bangladesh Under-19 team that won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He took 7 wickets in the tournament, including 2 wickets in the final against India.

2024: Best fast bowler for Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup. He took 11 wickets with an average of 13.54, including a career-best 4-7 against Nepal.

2024: In a match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, he took 3 wickets while conceding just 18 runs in 4 overs.

Career: 44 wickets in T20 cricket.

Personal life

Tanzim was born on October 20, 2002, in Tilakchanpur village, Balaganj Upazila, Sylhet, Bangladesh. His father is Gauch Ali, and his mother is Selina Begum. Tanzim received a talent pool scholarship after his PEC exam from Adityapur Government Primary School. He then attended Balaganj Government DN Model High School. Currently, he is studying Islamic History and Culture at the University of Dhaka.

Finance

Tanzim Hasan Sakib's net worth is estimated at around $200,000 as of 2025.

Scandals

In September 2023, Tanzim faced criticism for his Facebook posts that were seen as misogynistic, particularly one that discouraged women from working. While some defended his freedom of speech, Tanzim apologized to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), saying he didn’t intend to offend anyone. He also stated that he was not a misogynist, as his mother is a woman. His teammate, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, clarified that Tanzim understood his mistake but had no intention to offend anyone.

In the 2025 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Tanzim was banned for two matches after violating the code of conduct. He made a comment aimed at an opposing batsman during a match against Chittagong Kings. As a result, he received a demerit point and a fine. With three previous demerit points, his suspension applied only to domestic cricket.

Fans

In 2024, Tanzim received backlash from fans for his aggressive behavior during a T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh. After getting Virat Kohli out, Tanzim approached him and gave a long stare, which went viral on social media. Fans and experts criticized this behavior, calling it unsportsmanlike.

In December 2024, Tanzim joined TikTok with the handle @tanzimhasansakib, gaining 47k followers. He also has 17k followers on Instagram.