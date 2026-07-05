Tawanda Talent Dzikiti
bowler
|Full name:
|Tawanda Talent Dzikiti
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|4
|Innings
|14
|4
|Overs
|82.5
|9.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|493
|63
|Wickets
|16
|7
|Avg
|30.81
|9
|SR
|31.06
|8.28
|Eco
|5.95
|6.51
|BB
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|4
|Innings
|7
|0
|Not outs
|4
|0
|Runs
|24
|0
|Balls Faced
|64
|0
|Avg
|8
|0
|SR
|37.5
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0