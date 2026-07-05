Tawanda Talent Dzikiti

Tawanda Talent Dzikiti

bowler

Full name:Tawanda Talent Dzikiti

Teams

2026 Teams

Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches144
Innings144
Overs82.59.4
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs49363
Wickets167
Avg30.819
SR31.068.28
Eco5.956.51
BB53
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches144
Innings70
Not outs40
Runs240
Balls Faced640
Avg80
SR37.50
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest100
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mupfudza, Rodney

Mupfudza, Rodney

Nenhunzi, Tinashe

Nenhunzi, Tinashe

Musakanda, Tarisai

Musakanda, Tarisai

Musoko, Cuthbert

Musoko, Cuthbert

Ngarava, Richard

Ngarava, Richard

Jaure, Keith

Jaure, Keith

Welch, Nick

Welch, Nick

Roach, Romario

Roach, Romario

Falao, Alex

Falao, Alex

Ervine, Craig

Ervine, Craig