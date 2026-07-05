Tenzin Rabgay

Tenzin Rabgay

batsman

Full name:Tenzin Rabgay
Nationality:Bhutan

Teams

2023 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2828
Innings0101
Overs03.003.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs010010
Wickets0101
Avg010010
SR018018
Eco03.3303.33
BB0101
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2828
Innings2828
Not outs0000
Runs71337133
Balls Faced4216042160
Avg3.516.623.516.62
SR16.6683.1216.6683.12
Fours010010
Fifties0101
Sixies0101
Highest750750
Hundreds0000

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