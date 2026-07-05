Tenzin Rabgay
batsman
|Full name:
|Tenzin Rabgay
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|8
|2
|8
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|3.0
|0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|10
|0
|10
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|10
|0
|10
|SR
|0
|18
|0
|18
|Eco
|0
|3.33
|0
|3.33
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|8
|2
|8
|Innings
|2
|8
|2
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|133
|7
|133
|Balls Faced
|42
|160
|42
|160
|Avg
|3.5
|16.62
|3.5
|16.62
|SR
|16.66
|83.12
|16.66
|83.12
|Fours
|0
|10
|0
|10
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|7
|50
|7
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0