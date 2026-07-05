Tenzin Wangchuk
bowler
|Full name:
|Tenzin Wangchuk
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Innings
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Overs
|19.2
|19.0
|19.2
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|58
|160
|58
|160
|Wickets
|5
|3
|5
|3
|Avg
|11.6
|53.33
|11.6
|53.33
|SR
|23.2
|38
|23.2
|38
|Eco
|3
|8.42
|3
|8.42
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Innings
|2
|7
|2
|7
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|14
|12
|14
|12
|Balls Faced
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Avg
|14
|1.71
|14
|1.71
|SR
|60.86
|52.17
|60.86
|52.17
|Fours
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|14
|5
|14
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0