Tenzin Wangchuk

Tenzin Wangchuk

bowler

Full name:Tenzin Wangchuk
Nationality:Bhutan

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3838
Innings3838
Overs19.219.019.219.0
Balls----
Maidens2020
Runs5816058160
Wickets5353
Avg11.653.3311.653.33
SR23.23823.238
Eco38.4238.42
BB3232
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3838
Innings2727
Not outs1010
Runs14121412
Balls Faced23232323
Avg141.71141.71
SR60.8652.1760.8652.17
Fours1111
Fifties0000
Sixies1010
Highest145145
Hundreds0000

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