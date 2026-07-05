Thamindu Wickramarachchi

Thamindu Wickramarachchi

bowler

Full name:Thamindu Wickramarachchi
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs8.02.0
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs2517
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco3.128.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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