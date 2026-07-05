Thando Ntini

Thando Ntini

bowler

Full name:Thando Ntini
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Kwazulu Natal Inland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches182018
Innings311916
Overs375.4132.351.0
Balls---
Maidens6841
Runs1194763476
Wickets382518
Avg31.4230.5226.44
SR59.3131.817
Eco3.175.759.33
BB542
4w120
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches182018
Innings20124
Not outs362
Runs22713312
Balls Faced73818013
Avg13.3522.166
SR30.7573.8892.3
Fours27141
Fifties000
Sixies120
Highest40327
Hundreds000

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