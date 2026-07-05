Thando Ntini
bowler
|Full name:
|Thando Ntini
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|20
|18
|Innings
|31
|19
|16
|Overs
|375.4
|132.3
|51.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|68
|4
|1
|Runs
|1194
|763
|476
|Wickets
|38
|25
|18
|Avg
|31.42
|30.52
|26.44
|SR
|59.31
|31.8
|17
|Eco
|3.17
|5.75
|9.33
|BB
|5
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|20
|18
|Innings
|20
|12
|4
|Not outs
|3
|6
|2
|Runs
|227
|133
|12
|Balls Faced
|738
|180
|13
|Avg
|13.35
|22.16
|6
|SR
|30.75
|73.88
|92.3
|Fours
|27
|14
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|0
|Highest
|40
|32
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0