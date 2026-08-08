Tharindu Leruo Perera

Tharindu Leruo Perera

batsman

Full name:Tharindu Leruo Perera
Nationality:Botswana

Teams

2025 Teams

Botswana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3737
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco12.3312.33
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1515
Not outs33
Runs276276
Balls Faced305305
Avg2323
SR90.4990.49
Fours3131
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest3030
Hundreds00

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