Tharindu Leruo Perera
batsman
|Full name:
|Tharindu Leruo Perera
|Nationality:
|Botswana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|37
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|12.33
|12.33
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|276
|276
|Balls Faced
|305
|305
|Avg
|23
|23
|SR
|90.49
|90.49
|Fours
|31
|31
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0