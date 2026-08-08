Vinoo Balakrishnan
batsman
|Full name:
|Vinoo Balakrishnan
|Nationality:
|Botswana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|5.3
|5.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|33
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|6.6
|6.6
|SR
|6.6
|6.6
|Eco
|6
|6
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|23
|23
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|481
|481
|Balls Faced
|433
|433
|Avg
|25.31
|25.31
|SR
|111.08
|111.08
|Fours
|41
|41
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|17
|17
|Highest
|100
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|1