Vinoo Balakrishnan

Vinoo Balakrishnan

batsman

Full name:Vinoo Balakrishnan
Nationality:Botswana

Teams

2025 Teams

Botswana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings77
Overs5.35.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3333
Wickets55
Avg6.66.6
SR6.66.6
Eco66
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings2323
Not outs44
Runs481481
Balls Faced433433
Avg25.3125.31
SR111.08111.08
Fours4141
Fifties22
Sixies1717
Highest100100
Hundreds11

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