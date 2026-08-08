Tharmenthiran Shanmugam
bowler
|Full name:
|Tharmenthiran Shanmugam
|Nationality:
|Seychelles
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|68
|68
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|68
|68
|SR
|66
|66
|Eco
|6.18
|6.18
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|5
|Balls Faced
|3
|3
|Avg
|5
|5
|SR
|166.66
|166.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0