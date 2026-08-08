Tharmenthiran Shanmugam

Tharmenthiran Shanmugam

bowler

Full name:Tharmenthiran Shanmugam
Nationality:Seychelles

Teams

2026 Teams

Seychelles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6868
Wickets11
Avg6868
SR6666
Eco6.186.18
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs55
Balls Faced33
Avg55
SR166.66166.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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