Thinley Jamtsho
batsman
|Full name:
|Thinley Jamtsho
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|4
|9
|Innings
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Overs
|1.3
|21.1
|1.3
|21.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|6
|184
|6
|184
|Wickets
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Avg
|0
|30.66
|0
|30.66
|SR
|0
|21.16
|0
|21.16
|Eco
|4
|8.69
|4
|8.69
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|4
|9
|Innings
|4
|9
|4
|9
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|57
|191
|57
|191
|Balls Faced
|79
|185
|79
|185
|Avg
|14.25
|23.87
|14.25
|23.87
|SR
|72.15
|103.24
|72.15
|103.24
|Fours
|6
|11
|6
|11
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|10
|1
|10
|Highest
|30
|51
|30
|51
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0