Thinley Jamtsho

Thinley Jamtsho

batsman

Full name:Thinley Jamtsho
Nationality:Bhutan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4949
Innings1919
Overs1.321.11.321.1
Balls----
Maidens0101
Runs61846184
Wickets0606
Avg030.66030.66
SR021.16021.16
Eco48.6948.69
BB0202
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4949
Innings4949
Not outs0101
Runs5719157191
Balls Faced7918579185
Avg14.2523.8714.2523.87
SR72.15103.2472.15103.24
Fours611611
Fifties0101
Sixies110110
Highest30513051
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Thinley, Namgay

Thinley, Namgay

Ghalley, Kishen

Ghalley, Kishen

Mongar, Anand

Mongar, Anand

Pradhan, Suprit

Pradhan, Suprit

Phuntsho, Tashi

Phuntsho, Tashi

Ghalley, Gakul

Ghalley, Gakul

Yeshi, Sonam

Yeshi, Sonam

Loday, Sherab

Loday, Sherab

Chhetri, Sanjog

Chhetri, Sanjog

Dorji, Karma

Dorji, Karma