Tian Koekemoer

Tian Koekemoer

all rounder

Full name:Tian Koekemoer
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Kwazulu Natal Inland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches44412
Innings57271
Overs580.0138.43.0
Balls---
Maidens115140
Runs181158022
Wickets69261
Avg26.2422.322
SR50.433218
Eco3.124.187.33
BB931
4w100
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches44412
Innings66371
Not outs16120
Runs2246107822
Balls Faced5262151021
Avg44.9243.1222
SR42.6871.39104.76
Fours227642
Fifties1490
Sixies12110
Highest1306522
Hundreds400

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