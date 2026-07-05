Tian Koekemoer
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tian Koekemoer
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|41
|2
|Innings
|57
|27
|1
|Overs
|580.0
|138.4
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|115
|14
|0
|Runs
|1811
|580
|22
|Wickets
|69
|26
|1
|Avg
|26.24
|22.3
|22
|SR
|50.43
|32
|18
|Eco
|3.12
|4.18
|7.33
|BB
|9
|3
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|41
|2
|Innings
|66
|37
|1
|Not outs
|16
|12
|0
|Runs
|2246
|1078
|22
|Balls Faced
|5262
|1510
|21
|Avg
|44.92
|43.12
|22
|SR
|42.68
|71.39
|104.76
|Fours
|227
|64
|2
|Fifties
|14
|9
|0
|Sixies
|12
|11
|0
|Highest
|130
|65
|22
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0