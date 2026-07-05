Tino la Bertram Best
bowler
|Full name:
|Tino la Bertram Best
|Nationality:
|Barbados
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|26
|6
|121
|68
|55
|Innings
|45
|26
|6
|217
|68
|55
|Overs
|619.2
|216.4
|20.0
|2601.3
|483.4
|183.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|80
|9
|0
|399
|24
|2
|Runs
|2291
|1157
|154
|9693
|2552
|1388
|Wickets
|57
|34
|6
|330
|88
|51
|Avg
|40.19
|34.02
|25.66
|29.37
|29
|27.21
|SR
|65.19
|38.23
|20
|47.3
|32.97
|21.62
|Eco
|3.69
|5.34
|7.7
|3.72
|5.27
|7.55
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|11
|5
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|0
|14
|4
|2
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|26
|6
|121
|68
|55
|Innings
|38
|16
|1
|158
|40
|21
|Not outs
|6
|8
|1
|26
|22
|10
|Runs
|401
|76
|17
|1593
|195
|69
|Balls Faced
|706
|125
|9
|0
|0
|79
|Avg
|12.53
|9.5
|0
|12.06
|10.83
|6.27
|SR
|56.79
|60.8
|188.88
|0
|0
|87.34
|Fours
|52
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|95
|24
|17
|95
|24
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0