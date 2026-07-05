Tino la Bertram Best

Tino la Bertram Best

bowler

Full name:Tino la Bertram Best
Nationality:Barbados
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches252661216855
Innings452662176855
Overs619.2216.420.02601.3483.4183.5
Balls------
Maidens8090399242
Runs22911157154969325521388
Wickets573463308851
Avg40.1934.0225.6629.372927.21
SR65.1938.232047.332.9721.62
Eco3.695.347.73.725.277.55
BB6431154
4w2201442
5w2001310
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches252661216855
Innings381611584021
Not outs681262210
Runs4017617159319569
Balls Faced70612590079
Avg12.539.5012.0610.836.27
SR56.7960.8188.880087.34
Fours5270004
Fifties100200
Sixies502003
Highest952417952417
Hundreds000000

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