Toby Louie Greatwood

Toby Louie Greatwood

bowler

Full name:Toby Louie Greatwood
Nationality:England

Teams

2024 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches73
Innings73
Overs50.010.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs302117
Wickets91
Avg33.55117
SR33.3360
Eco6.0411.7
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches73
Innings41
Not outs30
Runs146
Balls Faced156
Avg146
SR93.33100
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest76
Hundreds00

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie