Toby Louie Greatwood
bowler
|Full name:
|Toby Louie Greatwood
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|3
|Innings
|7
|3
|Overs
|50.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|302
|117
|Wickets
|9
|1
|Avg
|33.55
|117
|SR
|33.33
|60
|Eco
|6.04
|11.7
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|3
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|3
|0
|Runs
|14
|6
|Balls Faced
|15
|6
|Avg
|14
|6
|SR
|93.33
|100
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0