Tobias Skelton Roland-Jones

Tobias Skelton Roland-Jones

bowler

Full name:Tobias Skelton Roland-Jones
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches411447961
Innings812497860
Overs89.27.04216.5611.5202.0
Balls-----
Maidens232861340
Runs334341310531811779
Wickets17152212674
Avg19.643425.125.2424.04
SR31.524248.4629.1316.37
Eco3.734.853.15.198.8
BB811245
4w003044
5w102501
10w00500

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches411447961
Innings612054736
Not outs21381513
Runs82373616684326
Balls Faced118376124719262
Avg20.5021.6521.3714.17
SR69.4910059.0495.13124.42
Fours1054575323
Fifties001410
Sixies31591912
Highest25371036540
Hundreds00100

Tobias Skelton Roland-Jones Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie

Malan, Pieter

Malan, Pieter