Sam David Robson

Sam David Robson

batsman

Full name:Sam David Robson
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches7203397
Innings041130
Overs0122.353.20
Balls----
Maidens0900
Runs05463570
Wickets017100
Avg032.1135.70
SR043.23320
Eco04.456.690
BB0420
4w0100
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches7203397
Innings11363377
Not outs02812
Runs336125761457128
Balls Faced755245441733113
Avg30.5437.5440.4725.6
SR44.551.2384.07113.27
Fours42164914113
Fifties146101
Sixies113102
Highest12725311160
Hundreds13230

Sam David Robson Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie

Malan, Pieter

Malan, Pieter