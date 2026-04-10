Nathan Fernandes

Nathan Fernandes

all rounder

Full name:Nathan Fernandes
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches6
Innings6
Overs12.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs129
Wickets4
Avg32.25
SR18
Eco10.75
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches6
Innings3
Not outs0
Runs10
Balls Faced12
Avg3.33
SR83.33
Fours1
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest8
Hundreds0

Nathan Fernandes Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

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